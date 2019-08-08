FLIP Market Capitalization Reaches $702,058.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $702,058.00 and $7,805.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00261335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.01214681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00018958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00090725 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

