FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.64 Million

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to announce sales of $487.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.52 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $434.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 122,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,903,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 252,088 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,784,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 166,051 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

