Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 102,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.99. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

FOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In related news, EVP Martin Frey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 147,505 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,238 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,988 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.