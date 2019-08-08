Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Foundation Building Materials also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

Shares of FBM stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 20,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $760.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 0.08%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

