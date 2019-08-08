Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Up 1%

Foxby Corp (OTCMKTS:FXBY)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07.

About Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY)

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.