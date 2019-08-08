Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.95 ($89.48).

FRA:FRA traded up €1.86 ($2.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €75.02 ($87.23). 71,988 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.18. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

