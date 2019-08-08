Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.95 ($89.48).

FRA:FRA traded up €1.82 ($2.12) on Wednesday, reaching €74.98 ($87.19). 76,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €75.18. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

