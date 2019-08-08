Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FRPT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 9,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,405. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -258.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

In related news, insider Scott James Morris sold 49,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,378,317.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,958,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $1,861,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 51.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 44.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 702,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 52,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

