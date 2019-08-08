FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.30% of FTI Consulting worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $57,466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,593.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,782 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Sidoti raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.97. 10,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.46.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

