FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) versus Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (NYSE:GZPFY) Critical Review

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

FTS International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. FTS International does not pay a dividend. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International 2.62% 130.74% 12.67% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 16.25% 21.01% 12.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTS International and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.54 billion 0.22 $258.40 million $2.36 1.31 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion 0.82 $5.99 billion $5.99 5.40

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than FTS International. FTS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FTS International and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 8 1 0 2.11 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTS International presently has a consensus price target of $8.84, suggesting a potential upside of 190.91%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of FTS International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTS International beats Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

