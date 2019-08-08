FuzeX (FXT) One Day Volume Hits $30,724.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. FuzeX has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $30,724.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00259512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.01198816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00090480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Livecoin, CPDAX, COSS, Coinbe, CoinBene, IDEX, Allbit, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

