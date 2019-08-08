FY2020 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$57.20 million during the quarter.

