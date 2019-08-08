Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Up 10%

Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 107,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 124,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $12.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05.

Get Galane Gold alerts:

Galane Gold (CVE:GG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.27 million for the quarter.

About Galane Gold (CVE:GG)

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.