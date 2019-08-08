Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Gamco Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

Shares of GBL stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Gamco Investors has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The closed-end fund reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,360.91%. The business had revenue of $74.34 million during the quarter.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.