Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Gamco Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Gamco Investors has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The closed-end fund reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,360.91%. The business had revenue of $74.34 million for the quarter.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

