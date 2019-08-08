Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 217.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 420,164 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,391,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,031,000 after buying an additional 105,262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 88,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,715.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 78,727 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $49.92.

