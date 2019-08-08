Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 490,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

