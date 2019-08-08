Garrison Capital (GARS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) is scheduled to be posting its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Garrison Capital to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. On average, analysts expect Garrison Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Garrison Capital stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Garrison Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several brokerages have commented on GARS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Garrison Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Securities lowered shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

