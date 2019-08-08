Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $809.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.93 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.89. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO Walter Lifsey acquired 76,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,050 shares of company stock worth $1,073,474 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 146.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gates Industrial by 73.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

