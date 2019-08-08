Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGZPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. VTB Capital upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 266,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,675. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.68. Gazprom PAO has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

