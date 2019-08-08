Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.86

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 749887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,043,061.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

