General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 197,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 578,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 837,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,527. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

