German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of German American Bancorp. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $30.69 on Monday. German American Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $63,829.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,802 shares of company stock valued at $85,919. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 132.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

