Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,146,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,686,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

