GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0434

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $291,200.00 and $27,681.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,728.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.60 or 0.01898917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.42 or 0.02818669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00757513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00796758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00051167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00532867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00137317 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,715,797 coins and its circulating supply is 6,715,787 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

