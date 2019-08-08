Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 87,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $211.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 160.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 576.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

