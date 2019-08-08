GNY (GNY) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $141,711.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00260153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.01208398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00091745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002005 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

