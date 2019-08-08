GoHelpFund 1-Day Volume Hits $38,152.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $19,133.00 and $38,152.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 37,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,145,499 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

