Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €77.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.57 ($93.68).

Get Bayer alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.70. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.