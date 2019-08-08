Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $124.88. 499,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $130.10.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $248,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,092.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,652,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOPE. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

