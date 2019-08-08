Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.2% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $161.89 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $391.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

