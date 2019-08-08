Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Arlo Technologies worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5,782.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6,578.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.01.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.