Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 183.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qudian by 2,791.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,279,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,713 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Qudian by 48,804.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 356,270 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qudian alerts:

QD stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29. Qudian Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Qudian had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QD has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Qudian in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.