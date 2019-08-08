Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Jianpu Technology worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth $529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 152,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JT stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $581.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.40. Jianpu Technology Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.04 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

