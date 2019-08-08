Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases 134,898 Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares during the quarter. Sientra accounts for about 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sientra were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 155.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 85,550 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 59.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 224,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 43,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 71,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.29. Sientra Inc has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Sientra had a negative net margin of 126.32% and a negative return on equity of 119.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 20,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $119,996.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,060.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Sean Little purchased 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,623.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.