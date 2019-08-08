Graphcoin Market Capitalization Tops $935.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded down 83.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $935.00 and $6.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded down 83.9% against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004587 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

