Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Television updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Gray Television by 32.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gray Television by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gray Television by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gray Television by 39.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 84.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

