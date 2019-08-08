Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.19

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $9.61. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,690,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

