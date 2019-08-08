Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 1.5%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) shares traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.38, 978,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,162,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Organic Dutchman from C$6.10 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $921.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

