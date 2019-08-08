Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 million.

Shares of GPP stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

