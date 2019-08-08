Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Buys $13,875.00 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Charles H. Schaefer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

