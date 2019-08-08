GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 67,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,766. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 120.94% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GreenSky by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 95,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GreenSky by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

