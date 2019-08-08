Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

GGAL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 40,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,999. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $262.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

