Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

SUPV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

SUPV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 37,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $670.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 696,183 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,470 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Gruss & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.