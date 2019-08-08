Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.80.

NASDAQ GH traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,528. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $111.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 78,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $5,690,264.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 18,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,416,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $7,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

