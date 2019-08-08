Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.

Shares of GIFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,848. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

