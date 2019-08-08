Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Receives $10.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after buying an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $17,417,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $8,278,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 637,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,361,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $526.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

