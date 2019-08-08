GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Announces Earnings Results

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter.

GWGH stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64. GWG has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $331.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 23.36 and a current ratio of 23.36.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

