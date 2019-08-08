Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), Morningstar.com reports. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million.

HNRG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 40,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

