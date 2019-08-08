Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $979,529.30 in Stock

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Kendall Huber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, J Kendall Huber sold 23,261 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $2,826,444.11.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.63. 37,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,328,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.